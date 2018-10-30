× South Ogden man arrested for sexual abuse of 4-year-old girl

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A South Ogden man has been arrested after police say he inappropriately touched a four-year-old girl while helping her change into her pajamas.

Court documents state that authorities responded to a home in South Ogden Sunday on the report of a sexual abuse.

The residents of the home claimed that their four-year-old daughter stated that Jayden Becker Nelson, 21, sexually abused her.

At the time the girl reported the alleged abuse, the residents of the home asked Nelson to return, and he did, the court documents said.

When police arrived at the home, they said that Nelson admitted to touching the girl inappropriately with both his fingers and his tongue while he was helping her change into her pajamas.

Nelson also admitted to touching a child inappropriately one year prior, police said.

Nelson was arrested for two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and one count of sodomy of a child, which is also a first-degree felony.