SLCC’s new Westpointe Facility Certifies Students Fast for In-Demand Jobs

Strategically located in Salt Lake City’s industrial Northwest Quadrant, Salt Lake Community College’s Westpointe Workforce Training & Education Center could be integral to the Wasatch Front’s long-term economic vitality. This vibrant new facility supports the community’s training needs in a flexible, high-quality space that aims to benefit business, industry and the surrounding community for decades. SLCC believes this center will help fulfill its mission as Salt Lake County’s primary post-secondary provider of workforce education.

Amanda got to tour this 121,000-square-foot building and talked to instructors to find out how students can get into high-demand, high-paying technical careers in as little as six months at this one-of-a-kind, one-stop educational center.

For more information about the Westpointe Workforce Training & Education Center, see the information sheet.

SLCC is the primary post-secondary provider of career and technical education in Salt Lake County.

PROGRAMS OFFERED:

Also taught from the Westpointe campus: