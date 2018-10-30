SLCC’s new Westpointe Facility Certifies Students Fast for In-Demand Jobs

Strategically located in Salt Lake City’s industrial Northwest Quadrant, Salt Lake Community College’s Westpointe Workforce Training & Education Center could be integral to the Wasatch Front’s long-term economic vitality. This vibrant new facility supports the community’s training needs in a flexible, high-quality space that aims to benefit business, industry and the surrounding community for decades. SLCC believes this center will help fulfill its mission as Salt Lake County’s primary post-secondary provider of workforce education.
Amanda got to tour this 121,000-square-foot building and talked to instructors to find out how students can get into high-demand, high-paying technical careers in as little as six months at this one-of-a-kind, one-stop educational center.
For more information about the Westpointe Workforce Training & Education Center, see the information sheet.
SLCC is the primary post-secondary provider of career and technical education in Salt Lake County.
PROGRAMS OFFERED:
- Composites Technology
- Diesel Service Technician
- Diesel Service Technician and Driver
- Diesel Systems Technology
- Engineering Design/Drafting Technology (AAS Degree)
- Engineering Design/Drafting Technology (AS Degree)
- Manual Machinist
- Plastics Injection Molding Technology
- Professional Truck Driving (CDL)
- Solar Photovoltaic - Sales
- Solar Photovoltaic - Installation
- Welding Technology
- Welding Fabrication and Inspection
- Welding
Also taught from the Westpointe campus: