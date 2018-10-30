Recipe for Hallo-weiners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't send your little ghost or princess out trick-or-treating on an empty stomach.

Ruthie Knudsen from cookingwithruthie.com joined us on The PLACE with a recipe the entire family will devour!

Hallo-wieners

Serves: 10

Ingredients

10 turkey franks

1 package top-sliced whole grain hot dog buns

Quick Chili:

2 (16oz) cans of Ranch Beans with liquid

2 (16oz) cans of kidney beans, drained

2 (16oz) cans of fire roasted diced tomatoes with liquid

1 pound hamburger, browned

1 small onion, diced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cups colby jack cheese, finely shredded

Instructions

In stock pot brown hamburger and onion; drain.

Add all canned items, chili powder, cumin, and red pepper flakes.

Warm through on medium-high heat; stirring occasionally.

In a fry pan coated with cooking spray over medium heat, add turkey franks; cook 2-3 minutes or until warmed through.

To serve:

Set hot dog buns on serving plates, add hot dogs, top with ⅓ cup Quick Chili and 1 tablespoon cheese.

Serve and Enjoy!