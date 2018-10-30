Recipe for Hallo-weiners

Don't send your little ghost or princess out trick-or-treating on an empty stomach.
Ruthie Knudsen from cookingwithruthie.com joined us on The PLACE with a recipe the entire family will devour!
Hallo-wieners
Serves: 10
Ingredients
10 turkey franks
1 package top-sliced whole grain hot dog buns
Quick Chili:
2 (16oz) cans of Ranch Beans with liquid
2 (16oz) cans of kidney beans, drained
2 (16oz) cans of fire roasted diced tomatoes with liquid
1 pound hamburger, browned
1 small onion, diced
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 cups colby jack cheese, finely shredded
Instructions
In stock pot brown hamburger and onion; drain.
Add all canned items, chili powder, cumin, and red pepper flakes.
Warm through on medium-high heat; stirring occasionally.
In a fry pan coated with cooking spray over medium heat, add turkey franks; cook 2-3 minutes or until warmed through.
To serve:
Set hot dog buns on serving plates, add hot dogs, top with ⅓ cup Quick Chili and 1 tablespoon cheese.
Serve and Enjoy!