Infamous gangster Whitey Bulger found dead in federal prison

BRUCETON MILLS, West Va. — Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger has died after he was found unresponsive in a federal prison Tuesday, federal officials have confirmed.

Bulger, who was an inmate at United States Penitentiary (USP) Hazelton, was found unresponsive around 8:20 a.m.

“Life-saving measures were initiated immediately by responding staff. Mr. Bulger was subsequently pronounced dead by the Preston County Medical Examiner,” a news release from the Bureau of Prisons said.

The 89-year-old was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 for 11 murders in several states.

He was also sentenced in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts to a life sentence for racketeering conspiracy, racketeering, extortion conspiracy, money laundering, possession of unregistered machine guns, transfer and possession of machine guns, possession of firearms with obliterated serial numbers and possession of machine guns in furtherance of a violent crime, the news release said.

Bulger was on the run for 16 years before he was arrested in 2011.

Details on the cause and manner of Bulger’s death were not immediately available.

