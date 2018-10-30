Hundreds gather in candlelight vigil of all faiths to honor victims of synagogue shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Hundreds gathered in Salt Lake City Tuesday night to remember the 11 people who were killed in a synagogue shooting in Pittsburg.

Congregation Kol Ami hosted the vigil for people of every faith, and government leaders shared messages, and an Islamic children's choir led the crowd in singing.

Rabbi Samuel Spector thanked everyone there for their support.

"You all came here bravely and boldly and courageously," Spector said, "and said that, 'we are all Jews.' And I guarantee you that if and when, God forbid, this happens to another faith group, my community will come forward and say, 'we are all Muslims,' or 'we are all Catholics,' or 'we are all Sikh' or Hindus, or Buddhists, or Christians."

