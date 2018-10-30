Halloween apples at a local store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apples aren't just for bobbing anymore!

Dallin from Zapplz in American Fork joined The PLACE with some of his favorite Halloween apples (like a poisoned apple) as well as a little devil.

Zapplz is all things apples made with handmade caramel produced in their kitchen in American Fork, 192 N West State Road.

There's everything from the classic apple pie to caramel corn and pretzel rods... so you'll find a treat for each member of the family.

Stop by to sample the latest confectionary experiment, pick up a gift basket or just pick up your favorite snack to unwind after a hard day's work.

For more information, visit: zapplz.com.