Gov. Herbert calls for love in spite of differences at vigil for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

SALT LAKE CITY -- The President and First Lady are planning a trip to Pittsburgh Tuesday in response to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Monday night, people of many faiths gathered in Salt Lake City to remember those who were killed.

Chabad Lubavitch of Utah hosted the vigil, which included readings from the Torah and a Prayer for Peace.

Gov. Gary Herbert said it is important that we gather and show solidarity in dark times, but he said we need to do more.

“The real need here is for us to change our own commitment and dedication to our fellow man,” Herbert said. “And to love them, even in spite of differences."

Rabbi Avremi Zippel called for all to choose an end to hatred.

“Hate begets hate, and I think each and every one of us need to make a decision that it stops with me,” Zippel said.

Another vigil is planned for Tuesday night, this one hosted by Congregation Kol Ami. That event begins at 7 p.m. and is located 2425 East Heritage Way.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said he plans to attend Tuesday’s vigil and invited others to “show your love, support and solidarity for our Jewish neighbors.”

The Governor attended last night’s vigil at Chabad Lubavitch. I will be attending the vigil tonight with our friends at Kol Ami. Please come and show your love, support and solidarity for our Jewish neighbors. ❤️🤝 https://t.co/eJLiWJZLLK — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) October 30, 2018

If you would like to help the victims and the community impacted by Saturday’s shooting, click here to donate.