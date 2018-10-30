× Evanston City Council candidate accused of making, possessing child pornography

EVANSTON, Wyo. — A man seeking a seat on the Evanston City Council was arrested Tuesday after a months-long child pornography investigation.

According to Uinta County Law Enforcement Services, Maurizio Roberto Mariotti had been under investigation since spring after Evanston Police received a complaint from a now-adult female victim.

The Evanston Police Department’s Investigation Division and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division were both involved in investigating Mariotti.

Mariotti faces five counts of manufacturing child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said Mariotti is seeking election to a seat on the Evanston City Council to represent Ward 3.