Clementine the zebra debuts at Hogle Zoo with mom

SALT LAKE CITY -- Clementine the zebra is just one week old, but she's already running with her mom and learning how to keep herself safe.

Of course, safety should not be an issue in the confines of Utah's Hogle Zoo African Savannah exhibit.

Clementine is actually the third baby zebra at Hogle in the last year, which is great news, according to lead keeper Melissa Farr.

"They are classified as vulnerable to extinction," said Farr.

Along with the Zebras, the African Savannah at Hogle also has a baby giraffe named Georgetta, born in September.

In the video above, you'll see just how Clementine's mom, Zoe, trains her, and you'll hear the answer to the question, "What sound does a zebra make?"