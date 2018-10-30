Are your kids afraid of things that “go bump in the night”?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have children who are afraid of the dark, or monsters under the bed, you're not alone!

It's quite common for children to be scared, especially at this time of the year when they see monsters everywhere because of Halloween.

Michelle McCullough, a success coach, joined The PLACE with 3 tips to help with night time fears.

Acknowledge feelings Assure with facts Arm kids with a toolkit

There are also six tools you should include to help them through their fears.

Tours of safety features in your home Dream catchers Soothing smells by their beds at night Kids' books Night lights Teach kids gratitude practices they can do at night.

To find more, please visit: speakmichelle.com. You can find a kids' book list and other toolkit resources at: fromthelivingroom.com.