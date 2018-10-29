West Valley City Police seek help locating missing, endangered man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City need your help locating a man considered missing and endangered.

Police need help locating 75-year-old Siokatame Havili, who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Havili is without necessary medications and is not dressed for cold weather.

The man is pictured above and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red T-shirt and open toe sandals. Havili stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call police dispatch at 801-840-4000.