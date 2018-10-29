× Utah man dies while working at Lee Smith Mine

ELKO COUNTY, Utah — A Utah man died last week while working at a mine in Elko County, according to a Small Mine Development representative.

In a statement released on Monday, a spokeswoman for the company said it happened on October 25th. She said 42-year-old Jason Holman of Goshen, Utah was “performing his duties” at the Lee Smith Mine and died in a “fall of ground” accident, which involved an unexpected movement of rock mass.

The State Mine Inspector and the Elko County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.

“Small Mine Development lost a valuable employee and our mining family is grieving with the family. We are deeply saddened that this tragic event occurred and will endeavor to determine the cause and work to prevent re-occurrence,” Small Mine Development said in a statement.