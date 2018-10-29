× Utah Gov. orders flags to half-staff in memory of victims of synagogue shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has ordered flags across the state to half staff through sunset on Wednesday in honor of those killed in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

“Jeanette and I mourn with the people of Pittsburgh and Jewish communities across the world in the wake of this weekend’s shooting,” Gov. Herbert stated. “I grew to love the people of Pittsburgh as a young man when I served there as a volunteer representative for my church. I admire their close families, their work ethic and their cultural diversity. My prayers are with the families who lost loved ones. Our houses of worship should be places of refuge and peace, and it is devastating to see this peace so cruelly attacked. I am heartsick at the open contempt and violent bigotry on display throughout our country.”

The flags of the United States of America and State of Utah will be flown at half staff sunrise to sunset until Wednesday at all state facilities. Those with flags at private facilities are encouraged to do the same.