Utah football coach who often covers costs for disadvantaged kids surprised by Fox 13 Dream Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fox 13 Dream Team is on a mission to change lives.

We’ve partnered with Mountain America Credit Union, Woodside Homes and Smith’s Food and Drug to help honor some deserving Utahns.

This month, the Dream Team surprised Percy Pearson.

Percy is the President of the Rose Park Sports Association and coaches the Rose Park Panthers Youth Travel football team.

The team is made up of boys between the ages of 10 and 14.

Coach Pearson goes to great lengths to make sure any kid who wants to play has an opportunity to do so. As a result, he’s reached into his own pocket many times to cover the costs of program fees and uniforms for kids from single parent families, children in Foster Care, and children who are homeless.

Watch the video to see how the Dream Team surprised the Panthers during one of their practices.

If you know someone who could use a visit from the Dream Team, fill out the nomination form here. Tell us the story of the person you are nominating, as it might be told on TV, and suggest a gift that could make a difference in their life.

Sponsored by:

Mountain America Credit Union

Woodside Homes Utah

Smith's Food and Drug