UHP enforces move over law

SALT LAKE CITY -- Officials with the Highway Patrol decided it was time to educate the motoring public about Utah’s move over law, and to do it in a hands-on way by stopping violators then explaining to them what the law entails and why it’s on the books.

Over the course of three days, troopers stopped 240 drivers who were not pulling over when emergency vehicles were on the shoulder of the freeway.

The vast majority of those stops resulted in a warning, and officials believe that they successfully achieved their goal of getting the message out about slowing down and pulling over to let police, fire and UDOT crews safely do their jobs.

"We just want to thank the public for paying attention, getting this education, and we hope for a safer drive once the snow starts flying and people are cognizant that there are going to be crashes and emergency crews working on the side of the road, and people are moving their vehicle over appropriately," said Sgt. Nick Street, spokesman for UHP.

UHP officials say it was an added bonus to get this saturation education effort completed during last week's beautiful fall weather because they know rainy, snowy, and winter-like conditions are right around the corner, and they do not want to see any more troopers or their cars get hit.