The Future of Technology is Here, and there’s an Event to Help You Navigate it

We often wonder what the future will look like with so much advancement in artificial intelligence and virtual reality. But Matt Wilburn and Berkley Frei of Morph 3D say that future is already here.

"Virtual Reality is an experience where you can do anything and become anything, so how does that change us?" asked Frei.

"It feels like we are at Day Zero of sorting out these questions," said Wilburn.

To find this out, they have put together the Virtual Identity Summit is November 6 - 7, 2018 in Park City, Utah.

The Summit will feature the world's top technologists, social scientists, storytellers, hardware manufacturers, investors and enthusiasts to discuss the future of how virtual and mixed realities will shape our human experience.

Summit speakers include:

o Lisa Joy, co-creator of Westworld

o Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Lab

o David Eagleman, neuroscientist, author and TED speaker

o Peter Rubin, Platforms Editor at Wired

o Philip Rosedale, Founder, High Fidelity

o Bjorn Laurin, VP of Viveport VR, HTC Vive

o Brittan Heller, Harvard

o Ron Millar, Chief Creative Officer, VR Chat

o Jacob Loewenstein, AR Product Strategy and Development, Samsung Next

Wilburn and Frei's company, Morph 3D specialize in creating avatars to experience the virtual world.

"Morph 3D empowers people to discover who they are, or express themselves in ways never before possible," the company said in a statement.

"We've been very fortunate to see a glimpse of what's coming, and we want to share that," said Wilburn.