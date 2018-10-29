× SWAT responds to barricaded subject in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — SWAT personnel and negotiators have responded to a barricaded subject in Riverton Monday morning.

Unified Police first reported the incident in the area of the Legacy Springs Apartments, 12657 South Legacy Springs Drive, around 10:51 a.m.

Sheriff Rosie Rivera tells Fox 13 News the suspect is suicidal and has told negotiators he is willing to die at the hands of police. Rivera said the man was involved in a domestic violence situation on Sunday.

Fox 13 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.