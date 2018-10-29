Suspects sought after brazenly stealing multiple generators from local store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- Police in South Jordan asked for the public's help after multiple suspects were caught on camera burglarizing a local store.

South Jordan Police officials said the suspects broke into a store called Mower Medic over the weekend, and stole equipment and caused damages worth a total of $10,000.

Lt. Matt Pennington with the South Jordan Police Department said that the suspects stole 8 to 10 generators from the store. Pennington said the incident was the third time the store has been stolen from in the last 18 months.

Police posted a video of the crime online, in hopes that the suspect's clothing would be recognized.

"One of the suspects is wearing a unique pair of jeans and a 'Scarface' hoodie," South Jordan police said in a Facebook post. "One is wearing unique colored tennis shoes and a hoodie with a picture of a lion surrounded by leaves. The third is wearing a gray hoodie, Adidas pants, and black tennis shoes with a white sole. They arrived and left in an older model Dodge Caravan."

Anyone with information on the theft can call the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.