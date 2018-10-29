TOP 10 HALLOWEEN SAFETY TIPS
1.) Look for flame-resistant costumes.
2.) Plan the Trick-or-Treat route and make sure adults know where children are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children as they make their way around the neighborhood.
3.) Make sure the Trick-or-Treaters have a flashlight. Add reflective tape to costumes and Trick-or-Treat bags. Have everyone wear light-colored clothing to be seen.
4.) Visit only the homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door – never go inside or accept candy from strangers.
5.) Masks that cover the eyes can make it hard to see; use face paint instead.
6.) Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cut across yards or use alleys. Don’t cross between parked cars.
7.) Be cautious around strange animals, especially dogs. Homeowners should restrain their pets as they welcome trick-or-treaters.
8.) If someone is welcoming trick-or-treaters at their home, they should make sure the outdoor lights are on and sweep leaves from the sidewalks and steps.
9.) Clear the porch or front yard of any obstacles that a child could trip over.
10.) Use a glow stick instead of a candle in the jack-o-lantern especially near flammable decorative items like hay bails.
Red Cross releases 10 Halloween safety tips
-
Should you be worried about liability during Halloween?
-
Halloween is a great holiday to decorate your home
-
Kids with special needs get full Halloween experience at trunk-or-treat event
-
Kids in wheelchairs equipped with Halloween costumes fit for a superhero
-
Back to school safety tips with Craig Swapp
-
-
Cutest pet costumes this Halloween
-
Ditch the Mask for Makeup: Tips for Transforming your Costume
-
LDS Church donates $1.5 million to American Red Cross for new response vehicles
-
Mayor has controversial plan for sex offenders on Halloween
-
3 Utah metro areas make top 10 safest for trick or treating
-
-
Father faces backlash after dressing up as a Nazi and his son as Adolf Hitler
-
Megyn Kelly apologizes for defending blackface Halloween costumes
-
Community comes together for trunk-or-treating for Huntington’s disease