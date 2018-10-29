Red Cross releases 10 Halloween safety tips

TOP 10 HALLOWEEN SAFETY TIPS

1.) Look for flame-resistant costumes.

2.) Plan the Trick-or-Treat route and make sure adults know where children are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children as they make their way around the neighborhood.

3.) Make sure the Trick-or-Treaters have a flashlight. Add reflective tape to costumes and Trick-or-Treat bags. Have everyone wear light-colored clothing to be seen.

4.) Visit only the homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door – never go inside or accept candy from strangers.

5.) Masks that cover the eyes can make it hard to see; use face paint instead.

6.) Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cut across yards or use alleys. Don’t cross between parked cars.

7.) Be cautious around strange animals, especially dogs. Homeowners should restrain their pets as they welcome trick-or-treaters.

8.) If someone is welcoming trick-or-treaters at their home, they should make sure the outdoor lights are on and sweep leaves from the sidewalks and steps.

9.) Clear the porch or front yard of any obstacles that a child could trip over.

10.) Use a glow stick instead of a candle in the jack-o-lantern especially near flammable decorative items like hay bails.