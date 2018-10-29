× Police: Man killed in Ogden after backing car into woman, hitting tree and getting ejected

OGDEN, Utah — Police say a man was killed Monday after he backed his car out of his driveway, hit a woman and then hit a tree, causing him to be ejected.

According to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department, the accident happened near the 1400 block of 12th St. in Ogden Monday evening.

While an 80-year-old man was backing out of his driveway, he backed into a tree and was thrown from his vehicle, Farr said.

As the man was backing out of the car before he hit the tree, Farr said he also hit a woman, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Farr said the man died in the hospital after he was ejected.

The name of the victim was not released by police, pending notifications of family members.

Farr said that the accident is still under investigation.