× Police ask for public’s help locating 74-year-old who went missing while hunting

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyo. — Officials in Wyoming are calling for volunteers to help in the search for a man who went missing while hunting near Rock Springs.

74-year-old Terry Meador was reported missing by family members to the Rock Springs Police Department on Oct. 25.

Meador is believed to have gone hunting alone, police said. His unoccupied pickup truck was found badly stuck north of Pine Mountain in Wyoming, just south of Rock Springs.

“Ground and air searches Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, carried out by county deputies, Sweetwater County Search & Rescue, and family members were unsuccessful,” police said.

Lowell said crews are planning a large-scale search this weekend and will be calling for volunteers.

“We will be putting out an official call for volunteers later in the week,” Lowell said. “Please monitor mainstream and social media as well as the Sheriff’s Office website for the announcement and information on how to call in.” In the meantime, he asked that hunters in the Pine Mountain area remain alert and notify the Sheriff’s Office with any sightings or information.

Anyone with information on Meador’s whereabouts can call (307) 922-5300.