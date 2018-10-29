× One student wounded, another in custody after shooting at North Carolina high school

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One student was taken to a hospital and another is in custody after a shooting at a school in North Carolina Monday morning.

The Matthews Police Department stated on Facebook they responded to a shooting at Butler High School Monday morning. The department first posted about the shooting just before 6 a.m. MDT.

One student was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Another student was taken into custody.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and the scene is now being secured,” police stated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.