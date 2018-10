WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police are looking for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Sunday.

According to a tweet from WVCPD, Siokatame Havili is endangered because he is in need of medication and is not dressed for cold weather.

Havili is 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt, and open-toed flip flops.

If you have any information, the police department urges you to call them at 801-840-4000.