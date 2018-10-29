Little boy gets big surprise from West Jordan Police Officers on birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- A little boy got a very special birthday gift after officers with the West Jordan Police Department stopped at a local park where his party was taking place.

When the officers stopped, they said they took the time to show the little boy and the community that they care.

The boy was seen in photos posted by the police department wearing a police officer costume, walking with officers and sitting in a patrol car.

"Thank you to our residents and those we serve," the West Jordan Police Department said. "We aren't perfect but we try to make a positive difference."