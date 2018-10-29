× LDS Church releases statement, condemning deadly shooting in Pittsburgh synagogue

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Monday, in solidarity with Jewish people around the world after 11 people were killed in a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The church condemned “hate-filled rhetoric that has become so prevalent,” and said that anti-Semitism has no place in society.

The full statement made by the church can be read below:

“We express our deepest grief and solidarity with our Jewish friends around the world after the heinous violence perpetrated against congregants of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. It is our constant prayer that God will heal and protect those affected by such tragic events. When the security and religious freedom of our Jewish brothers and sisters is violated, we all suffer. Houses of worship should be safe, inviolate places for people of all faiths to join in sacred fellowship and seek communion with God. We condemn the environment of hate-filled rhetoric that has become so prevalent. Anti-Semitism has no place in our society. It is the responsibility of good people everywhere to speak out and stand up for each other’s rights to worship and live peacefully.”