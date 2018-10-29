Jack O’Lantern Pizza is back just in time for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keep your little monsters happy this season and never trick-or-treat on an empty stomach!

Papa Murphy's is offering Jack O'Lantern Pizza at participating stores now through October 31st for just $8 bucks.

The popular pizza starts with Papa Murphy's fresh, scratch-made, pumpkin-shaped dough and is topped with traditional red sauce, generous portions of 100 percent whole-milk Mozzarella cheese and a smiling jack-o-lantern face made with premium pepperoni and olives.

Papa Murphy's is moving in to the Thanksgiving season by giving back. They are teaming up with the Utah Food Bank to collect food. You can donate from November 1 to November 21 by bringing canned goods to your local Papa Murphy's store and dropping them in the barrels.

You'll get a free Papa Murphy's Cookie Dough when you donate five or more cans.

Find a store location near you at papamurphys.com.