FOX 13 Morning News is #1 in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – October’s ratings are in, and FOX 13 continues to lead the competition as Utah’s favorite place for local news.

According to data provided by Nielsen, FOX 13’s Good Day Utah is the #1 rated newscast in the key demographics of adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 from 4:30am – 10:00am.

“Utahns prefer local news, and FOX 13 is the only station to remain in local news from 4:30am to 10:00am,” said FOX 13 president and general manager Tim Ermish. “Our station’s commitment to providing local coverage when other stations switch to national programming makes FOX 13 the clear station of choice for Utah families.”

FOX 13 is also home to the #1 daytime television program, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and is #1 in early newscasts both at 4:00pm and 4:30pm. In the tight evening newscast race, FOX 13 is tied with KUTV for second place.

“Our hard-working, passionate team of journalists lead the market when it comes to telling Utah’s stories,” said FOX 13 news director Marc Sternfield. “The talent at FOX 13 is second to none in their commitment to providing the best local news coverage in the state.”

Click here for a full recap of ratings for October, 2018.