× Committee to discuss bringing Winter Olympic Games back to Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Executive Committee for the Games will host a meeting Tuesday to identify the next step in the bid process to bring the Winter Olympic Games back to the Beehive State.

The Executive Committee, co-chaired by Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Sen. Wayne Niederhauser, was formed after the Salt Lake Olympic and Paralympic Exploratory Committee (OEC) completed a comprehensive report recommending Salt Lake City pursue a future Winter Games.

In a release, the committee said the meeting will be held with members of the OEC to brief both groups on the bid process, include an update on the recent trip to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Assembly, and identify the next steps in the bid process.

It will be held in the Community Room of the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.