Clementine the newborn zebra makes her debut at Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY — Hogle Zoo is introducing the newest member of their zebra family: Clementine.

Clementine was born October 23 and has been bonding with her mom, Zoe, ever since.

Clementine is the latest newborn at Hogle Zoo, according to a press release, as Zibby the zebra was born in June and Georgetta the giraffe joined the savanna exhibit in September.

The 85-pound Clementine is the third Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra at Hogle and was named by a generous donor. This is Zoe’s second foal, as she gave birth to Poppy last year.

Ziggy, the father of all three baby zebras, is in good health and watches the newborn from afar.

“Clementine has no fear,” stated Melissa Farr, lead keeper at African Savanna at Hogle Zoo.”The other foals stayed pretty close to the barn on their first day on Savanna. But Clementine ran all the way to the west end right near the lions. She’s so brave and loves to explore.”