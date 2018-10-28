× Woman fired from her job after video of her harassing, ranting at two black sisters goes viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A video has gone viral that shows a woman harassing two women standing outside of their apartment building in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WJW reported that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the incident happened on Oct. 19.

The two women, who are sisters Leisa and Mary Garris, were waiting outside of their apartment for their car to be jumped by AAA when the woman approached them.

The woman, who WJW stated worked for Charter Communications, appeared to harass the women for being in the parking lot, repeatedly asking them why they were there.

Part of the interaction can be seen below:

Following the surfasing of the video, WJW said Charter Communications released the following statement on the woman's employment status:

“The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter’s code of conduct and clearly disregards the company’s commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior. As such, Ms. Westwood’s employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately.”

The full interaction with the woman, posted onto Facebook by Chele Garris, can be seen below: