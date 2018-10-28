Wanted With Scott McKane: Store theft and assault, bearded beer bandits and other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with a suspect wanted by West Jordan police. The man allegedly stole $1,100 worth of tools from a local store. He also knocked down a store employee while he was fleeing the scene, police said. Anyone with information on the suspect can call (801) 256-2000.

North Park Police in Cache County are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole an access panel from a local business. Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call (435) 753-7600.

Tooele Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in a fraud case. Anyone with identifying information on the suspect can call (435) 882-8900.

Police in Logan are seeking a suspect who is wanted for allegedly using a stolen credit card in Salt Lake County and Cache County. Anyone who recognizes the suspect can call (435) 755-1000.