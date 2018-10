TOOELE COUNTY, Utah – Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol are on the scene of a cattle truck rollover.

UHP reported in a tweet that the rollover happened on Highway 36 near Penny’s Junction.

The driver of the truck is not hurt but UHP said it may take a while to round up the cattle.

Troopers are on scene of a cattle truck roll-over on SR-36 at Penny's junction (near SR-73). The driver is uninjured. Tooele Dispatch reports that traffic is still getting by the scene. Cattle are being corralled with temporary fencing…clean-up may take a while. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) October 28, 2018

