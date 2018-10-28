× Teen faces DUI charges after allegedly driving car into Roy auto parts store

ROY, Utah — A 19-year-old faces DUI charges after allegedly driving her car through the wall of an auto parts store in Roy, causing significant damage.

According to Officer Stuart Hackworth with the Roy City Police Department, officers received a call at around 7:25 a.m. Sunday, saying that someone drove through the northeast wall of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store near 4000 S. Midland Dr.

The driver, who was a 19-year-old female, was not critically injured in the crash, Hackworth stated; though she was emotionally distraught and taken to Mckay Dee Hospital after emergency responders arrived on-scene.

Hackworth said that alcohol was suspected to be a factor, but as of Sunday evening that could not be confirmed.

It was unclear if the driver of the vehicle lost control of the car, or crashed into the store to cause harm to herself, Hackworth said.

The woman will appear in court for criminal mischief, DUI and underage drinking, Hackworth stated.

O’Reilly Auto Parts remained closed Sunday while crews worked to clean up the accident and repair damage.

Photos of the accident can be seen below:

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services. In an emergency, dial 911.