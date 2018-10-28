× Residents in Carbon County evacuated following reported gas leak in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Utah — Police in Wellington in Carbon County evacuated several residences Sunday while crews worked to fix a gas leak.

According to a Facebook post made by the police department, the gas leak occurred near 600 East Main and included the Silver Star Trailer Park and Bookcliff Apartments.

Police said that residents affected by the gas leak have already been notified, and Dominion Energy was working to fix the issue.

“At this time, we have not been provided a time frame as to how long the repair and/or the evacuations will be in effect,” the post stated. “We will update as more information is provided.”

Police said that Main Street in Wellington has not yet been closed, but residents were asked to avoid the area while crews worked to locate and fix the gas leak.

The Wellington Fire Department released the following statement on Sunday at 6:45 p.m.:

“Gas leak emergency in the area of 600 E Main in Wellington. Evacuations in effect. Those affected have been contacted. A Red Cross representative will be meeting with those needing assistance at the Wellington Stake Center at 900 E Main. Evacuations are expected to remain in effect for approximately 18-24 hours.”