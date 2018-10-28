Police wonder if crimes are connected after horse tails cut, tailbone broken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah -- Law enforcement agencies are wondering if several crimes are connected after multiple horses in Tooele County have had their tails cut off and one horse in West Jordan now has a broken tailbone.

Taylor Thomas-Cagnacci is the owner of his horse Sage, whose tailbone was broken and 30 years of long hair was chopped off by an unknown suspect.

“They took all of it,” said Thomas-Cagnacci. “She just wants to be loved, just wants to be pet and scratched, and she’s the one that it happened to. It breaks your heart.”

Thomas-Cagnacci filed a report with West Jordan Police, who said they don’t have any leads.

“It’s hard to tell what the motivation would be for this kind of a crime,” said Sgt. Dan Roberts with the West Jordan Police Department. “In one hand, one would just think it’s just hair, but for the animal it’s actually a very important protective measure to help them. What may be seen as a prank could actually have serious health consequences for the animals.”

Serious consequences that are being felt by others too.

Lyn Babcock’s mare out in Tooele County had her tail hair cut around the same time as some of her friends.

“There definitely is a pattern of people collecting horsetails, that’s for sure,” said Babcock. “For what? I don’t know.”

Babcock said she’s heard of horse hair being used to make trinkets and bracelets but is unaware of a horsehair trinket market.

Though her mare’s tail hair was cut, Babcock said she’s grateful something worse didn’t happen.

“We do what we can for them,” said Babcock. “But it’s frustrating when you try to take care of your animals and you love them, and somebody just comes in and takes advantage of them.”

With no leads on who that someone or multiple people could be, West Jordan Police said they’d appreciate any help from the public in finding out if these are pranks or connected crimes.