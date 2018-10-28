× Police: man dead after being hit by car in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah – A man has died after being hit by a car Saturday night.

Officers with the Ogden Police Department responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at 10:13 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Street and Washington Boulevard.

Police said the vehicle was heading northbound on Washington Boulevard when the accident occurred.

The man who was hit was in his 50s. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning, police said.

Police are not identifying the man at this time. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. Fox 13 will update this story as more information is made available.