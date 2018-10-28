× Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car, police say

MIDVALE, Utah – A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Saturday night.

Officers with the Unified Police Department said it occurred just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 7200 South and 700 West.

UPD reported the pedestrian was walking across 700 West when a car hit them in the crosswalk.

Police are still investigating into the cause, but said the driver of the car had the green light.

The driver is cooperating with officers. The pedestrian was reported to be in critical condition.

Fox 13 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.