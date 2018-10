× Utes run past UCLA

PASADENA, California – Utah junior running back Zack Moss rushed for a career-high 211 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Utes to a 41-10 on Friday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

UCLA took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter after touchdown run from Joshua Kelley, but the Utes responded with 28 unanswered points.

Britain Covey had 132 all-purpose yards and threw a touchdown pass to Cole Fotheringham.

The Utes improve to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in Pac-12 play.