Unified Police Department makes 8 arrests in overnight DUI checkpoint

TAYLORSVILLE, UT – The Unified Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint Friday night in an effort to promote safe driving through the upcoming holiday season.

Police set up the checkpoint at 3900 South and 1200 West from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Precinct Chief Tracy Wyant with Unified Police Department said alcohol is not the only thing they see when conducting stops.

“Opioids, marijuana, prescription meds of various sorts,” he said. “The trend is we are seeing significantly more impairments relative to non-alcohol related situations.”

As a result of the checkpoint police stopped 214 cars and reported making 8 arrests.

Wyant said not only are you putting someone’s life in danger when driving under the influence, but is extremely costly both financially and professionally.