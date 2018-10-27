Police: One at-large after juveniles flee from police early Saturday after stolen car crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah -- Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol called off the search for a suspect early Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed and four suspects fled from troopers.

Troopers said that the car, which was reported as stolen, fled from officers and crashed near Wasatch Dr. and 4100 S. Four people who were in the car fled the scene.

"A member of the metro gang unit attempted to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation," Lt. Ken Malone with the Unified Police Department said. "The driver of that vehicle decided not to stop and fled from us.”

UHP officials said that troopers were able to locate three of the vehicle's passengers, but couldn't locate the fourth.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.