× Police: man dead after crashing into multiple vehicles in Draper

DRAPER, Utah – A man is dead after crashing into a fence and multiple vehicles near a Ramada Inn.

Draper City Police said it happened on Minuteman Drive near 12500 South in Draper just after 11 p.m. on Friday.

An officer believed the driver of a pickup truck may have been under the influence. When the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop the driver sped off.

The officer did not pursue the driver but later found him down the road. That is when police found that the pickup crashed into several cars and a fence.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured or involved in the accident.

Police said they are still trying to determine if drugs or alcohol was a factor. They are also looking into whether or not the pickup was possibly stolen.