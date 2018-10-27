× One man in critical condition after shooting in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – One man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Salt Lake City Saturday morning.

Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed there was an altercation in the yard of 1051 South 900 West that resulted in shots being fired.

A 40-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate but believe there are up to 4 suspects.

