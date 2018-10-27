× LDS Church releases statement, discouraging productions such as pageants; encourages members to focus on gospel learning at home

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Saturday, urging its members to focus on gospel learnings in the home, and discouraging large local celebrations, such as pageants.

“Local Church leaders and members are encouraged to focus on gospel learning in their homes and to participate in Sabbath worship and the Church’s supporting programs for children, youth, individuals and families,” the church wrote. “The goal of every activity in the Church should be to increase faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and to share His gospel message throughout the world.”

The LDS Church said that local celebrations of history and culture “may” be appropriate. However, “larger” productions, such as pageants, were discouraged.

“As it relates to existing pageants, conversations with local Church and community leaders are underway to appropriately end, modify or continue these productions,” the church wrote.