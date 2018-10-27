× Fire destroys Ivins home, leaves woman in critical condition

IVINS, Utah — A fire in Ivins Saturday left a woman critically injured, a house destroyed and a family displaced, the St. George News reported.

Shortly after noon, firefighters responded to the structure fire on the 220 East block of 855 South involving a single-story home with flames visible from the rear of the residence. Initial reports claimed one person was possibly still inside.

Upon arrival, the first engine crew found heavy smoke coming from the kitchen area at the rear of the home. Upon approach, firefighters found the entire back of the residence fully engulfed in flames, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire Department public information officer Steve Ikuta said.

The firefighters’ first task was to find anyone still inside the home, Ikuta said. While searching the inside of the house, fire crews were advised that one occupant was able to evacuate the building on her own but was seriously injured.