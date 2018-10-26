Where you can find cinnamon ant ice cream in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a sweet treat heading into Halloween? Look no further than Last Course in downtown Salt Lake City, Draper, and Farmington... with a fourth location in Orem is coming in November.

Their fall flavors include

Cinnamon Ants

Caramel Apple

Charcoal Candy Corn

Paul Kuhn, co-owner and executive chef joined The PLACE with a recipe to share (no ants needed).

Easy No Bake Mini Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pies

pack of mini graham cracker shells (6 in pack)

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 8oz pack of cream cheese

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 tsp pumpkin spice

Whip cream cheese until smooth, add powdered sugar, vanilla, pumpkin spice in until fully blended. Then add pumpkin puree. In a separate bowl whip cream to stiff peak. Fold into cream cheese mix. Spoon into graham shells and garnish with your favorite topping (sprinkles, candy corn, graham crackers)

For more information, please visit: lastcourse.com.