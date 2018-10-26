Watch a Deserving Utah Family Receive a New Furnace from Black Diamond Experts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Black Diamond Experts recently held the Lift Our Community Furnace Giveaway, asking the people of Utah to nominate deserving families for free furnaces in September in partnership with Fox13. They received numerous nominations; they had planned to give away three furnaces but we couldn't just choose three, and ended up giving away a fourth!

Amanda got to go along with Black Diamond Experts to deliver and install a new furnace for one of the winners.

The Holt family was nominated by an anonymous family member, who said the Holt family has three kids, and one of them has some special needs that require time and money. The nominating person says that Mrs. Cooper (Brandy) puts everyone before herself, even getting a part-time job to help pay for medical needs as insurance doesn't cover much on the child's needs. Because of this, they have apparently not been able to replace their old furnace or their roof. Brandy even allegedly told this nominator that she wanted a new furnace not only to have heat, but also to be able to ditch their old swamp cooler and get central air.

So you can imagine the relief they felt when they saw their new furnace all hooked up and ready to go! Their old one looked to be about 35 years old, according to the technician.

And this won't be the last furnace giveaway they'll have! Dan James from Black Diamond Experts stopped by and said, "We plan to do similar events every year as a way for Black Diamond to give back to the communities we serve."

Black Diamond has three locations and in the last month, moved to two new locations in Orem and Ogden so that, they say, they'll have more room to better service the communities in Weber, Davis and Utah counties.

Here are the new addresses of the two locations:

Orem Office

1525 West 400 South, Orem, Utah 84058

Ogden Office

1708 W 4800 S Ste 200, Riverdale, Utah 84405

Find out more from www.blackdiamondexpert.com.