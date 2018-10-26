Semi rollover closes WB I-80 near Wendover, traffic moving by on shoulder

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Westbound I-80 is closed in Tooele County after a semi rollover Friday morning, but traffic is getting by on the shoulder.

Utah Department of Transportation stated the crash occurred at mile post 21 on I-80 westbound, 19 miles east of Wendover.

Sgt. Nick Street of the Utah Highway Patrol said a semi hauling double tankers loaded with food crashed and rolled around 4:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.

While the semi is blocking the westbound lane of I-80, Street said as of about 6:30 a.m. traffic is moving by on the shoulder.

No further details about the cause of the crash were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.