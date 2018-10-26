Police apprehend pair who fled scene of burning car in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Two people were arrested after witnesses say they left the scene of a vehicle fire in St. George Thursday.

St. George News reports a vehicle caught fire just before 7 p.m. Thursday on Barcelona Drive and Hidden Valley Drive.

“There were multiple 911 calls that there were explosions and smoke and flames,” battalion chief Robert Hooper of St. George Fire told St. George News. “We had the fire out in about five minutes with one engine.”

Several young people riding bikes in the area told St. George News they saw a man and woman put a gas canister inside the cab of the vehicle before running away from the scene.

The pair was arrested a short distance from the scene. Visit St. George News for more details as well as video and photos.