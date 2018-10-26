× Park City Police warn residents after mountain lion spotted in neighborhood

PARK CITY, Utah — A mountain lion was spotted in a Park City neighborhood overnight, and police are warning residents to be cautious and keep an eye on their pets.

Park City Police posted about the sighting Friday, saying the animal was spotted around midnight in the 3100 block of Meadows Drive.

“Please keep your pets indoors or supervised when outdoors,” Park City Police stated on Facebook. “Please call Park City Police at 435-615-5500 with any sightings.”

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources posts information about avoiding mountain lions, also called cougars, or staying safe during an encounter, see below for that advice. You can also find advice for other animal encounters on that site.