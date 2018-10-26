Two in critical condition after crash involving semi on Mountain View Corridor

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Three people were taken to hospitals, two in critical condition, after a crash involving a semi and a passenger car on the Mountain View Corridor Friday morning.

Dispatchers say the crash occurred in the area of 7800 South and Mountain View Corridor around 8:40 a.m.

Scott List of the West Jordan Police Department said a semi was traveling eastbound on 7800 South and had a green light. Witnesses told police a passenger car traveling north on Mountain View Corridor ran the red light and was in the turn lane when it impacted the trailer of the semi.

There were three people inside the passenger car and all three were taken to hospitals. Two male patients were taken to hospitals in critical condition. List said the third occupant is a female listed in stable condition.

No further injuries were reported.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.